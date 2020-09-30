Winds rake US Northeast, leaving thousands without power

BOSTON (AP) — Powerful winds in the northeastern U.S. have left tens of thousands of residents without power. The National Weather Service reported that winds gusted as high as 72 mph near Boston at around 7 a.m. Wednesday before leveling off through the morning. Power lines were reported down across the region, with the worst damage reported in southern New England. Fire officials in Massachusetts say a tree landed on a car with adults and children in it. No injuries were reported. Wind advisories were issued for much of New England through the morning. The system was expected to pass through by midafternoon.