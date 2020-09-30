GOP loses bid to suspend Wisconsin absentee ballot ruling

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal appeals court has declined a request by Republicans to suspend a ruling that would allow absentee ballots to be counted in the presidential battleground state for six days after the election. The Republican National Committee, state GOP party and Republican-controlled Legislature on Wednesday asked the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to keep the ruling on hold. They want the Wisconsin Supreme Court to address a separate question of whether the Legislature has standing to sue in the case. The appeals court denied the motion hours later without comment.