 Skip to Content

GOP loses bid to suspend Wisconsin absentee ballot ruling

New
11:40 am Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal appeals court has declined a request by Republicans to suspend a ruling that would allow absentee ballots to be counted in the presidential battleground state for six days after the election. The Republican National Committee, state GOP party and Republican-controlled Legislature on Wednesday asked the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to keep the ruling on hold. They want the Wisconsin Supreme Court to address a separate question of whether the Legislature has standing to sue in the case. The appeals court denied the motion hours later without comment.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content