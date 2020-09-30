With surge in cases, DHS adds new data to daily report

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services today launched new data designed to give Wisconsinites a better picture of the impact of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The new information is intended to show what the trends in cases mean, and how to most effectively respond to this virus, according to a news release.

In tandem with this data update, DHS also released guidance on mitigation strategies for communities.

“Giving Wisconsinites accurate information about the status of COVID-19 in their communities is critically important to stopping the spread of this virus in our state,” said Gov. Tony Evers in the release. “That’s why I’m so pleased DHS is launching new data dashboards to better assess COVID-19 disease activity and related hospital capacity.”

The new data enhancements and updates include:

Local Data: DHS launched enhanced local data that provides an easy way to find local data and to compare metrics across locations and over time with disease activity and hospital capacity metrics:

Disease Activity leads with the COVID-19 case activity levels, which track changes in confirmed COVID-19 numbers, as well as levels of COVID-19-like illness (CLI) and influenza-like illness (ILI) in emergency departments. Each activity level is supplemented with the overall trends to provide a more complete picture of COVID-19 in a community. Activity levels are categorized as low, medium, high, or very high, to help with interpretation. The addition of a “very high” level helps target those areas of highest concern under conditions where widespread community transmission is already the norm across much of the state.

Hospital Capacity helps track the impact of COVID-19 on the regional health care system. It shows trends in COVID-19 hospitalizations and current use of hospital beds, ICU beds, and ventilators.

Slowing the Spread of COVID-19: Mitigation Strategies for Wisconsin Communities (PDF): This guidance is intended to provide local and tribal health departments and leaders in their communities another tool to help them make decisions regarding disease mitigation. The decision process detailed in the guidance focuses on disease activity and hospital capacity metrics as well as community-specific considerations.

DHS will update this data by 4 p.m. every Wednesday.

Percent Positive: New graphs showing 7-day trends of percent positive COVID-19 cases by test and comparing percent positive by person and test have been added.

Cases Among School-Age Children: This data breaks down confirmed COVID-19 cases by youth age group or school-aged children. It includes those under age 3, 4–8 years-old, 9–13 years old, and 14–17 years-old.

DHS will update this data daily by 2 p.m.