118 La Crescent students in quarantine due to COVID exposure

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - A positive case of COVID-19 is affecting classes at La Crescent-Hokah Middle/High School.

A staff member tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. Because of her contact with multiple students, over 100 middle and high schoolers in La Crescent will be in quarantine for 14 days.

La Crescent-Hokah Public School superintendent Kevin Cardille said that the staff member and students did practice social distancing, even going as far as having classes outdoors. He also said that things could have been worse.

"Let's say the teacher didn't know and spread this throughout our building. We could be shutting down and going to online learning for everybody. It's unfortunate the way it happened and the way we are right now, but we hope that this is the worst case that we have to deal with," said Cardille.

Sports at La Crescent-Hokah Middle/High School will continue for students who are not in quarantine.