Attic fire damages La Crosse home

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A southside home suffers smoke and fire damage Wednesday night.

The La Crosse Fire Department said they were called at 10:55 p.m. for the fire at 1519 9th Street South.

Battalion Chief Bee Xiong said that light smoke was coming from the home when firefighters arrived.

They were able to extinguish the fire, which was located in the attic of the home, in about 25 minutes.

Everyone inside the home at the time of the fire got out safely with no injuries reported.

Chief Xiong said investigators determined the cause of the fire was related to an electrical issue and classified as accidental.