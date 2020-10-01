Big 12 QBs Duggan and Bowman back strong from health issues

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU’s Max Duggan and Texas Tech’s Alan Bowman have come back strong after different injuries. Duggan never had any symptoms or problems from a previously undetected lifelong heart issue discovered during enhanced COVID-19 protocols as part of preseason testing. Bowman’s ailments were more evident He suffered a broken collarbone last year after twice dealing with a partially collapsed lung as a freshman in 2018. Bowman is the Big 12’s top passer again, with 761 yards the first wo games. Duggan didn’t start TCU’s opener last week, but completed 16 of 19 passes for 241 yards and three TDs in the second half.