Bolivian women skateboard in Aymara garb to showcase culture

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — The traditional bowler hats, blouses and long, plaited “pollera” skirts of the young women contrast with the skateboards under their feet as they swoop back and forth on the ramp in Bolivia’s largest city. The girls in the collective “ImillaSkate,” a mixture of Aymara and English, wear the Indigenous dress of their grandmothers to showcase their culture and promote the sport among women. The group of five young people in La Paz joined a movement that was born in the central region of Cochabamba last July. There, more than a dozen young women appeared in a video skating through Cochabamba dressed in Indigenous garb.