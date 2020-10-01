BREAKING: President Trump campaign cancels La Crosse visit

MADISON, Wis. (AP/WXOW) — President Donald Trump appears to have canceled a planned appearance in western Wisconsin amid calls from the city’s mayor and the state’s governor, both Democrats, requesting that he not hold a rally amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

A spokeswoman for La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat said Thursday they had received word that Air Force One was no longer coming to the city saying, “We are assuming the Trump Campaign has changed its plan and is not coming to La Crosse.”

A spokesperson from Kabat's office told WXOW that, "We assume that President Trump will hold his rally elsewhere."

La Crosse’s airport manager told the Associated Press the president canceled the rally because the airport’s lease didn’t allow for such an event to be held there.

Dan Kapanke, owner of the La Crosse Loggers and Republican state senate candidate, issued a statement Thursday afternoon.

"The Trump team reached out to me to see if Copeland Park would be available to host the sitting President of the United States for his visit to La Crosse. I contacted City Hall with the request. The Mayor later said it was unlikely the City of La Crosse would issue the permit for the request," said Kapanke.

"Whether Republican or Democrat, it would have been an amazing honor to host the President of the United States. I am hopeful we will have another opportunity to do so in the future."

La Crosse County Republican Party Chairman Bill Feehan said that the president's visit was canceled in a voicemail message when trying to contact him. There are also comments from the party on their Facebook page that the event is officially canceled.

Trump also planned to hold a rally Saturday in Green Bay.

ABC News stated that Air Force One was not coming to La Crosse on Saturday.

CNN is also reporting that the rally planned for La Crosse is moving to Janesville. There was no immediate word regarding a location or time for the event there.