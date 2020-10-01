Broadway stars and drag queens to unite for voter drive show

NEW YORK (AP) — Broadway and the world of drag will combine later this month for a streaming variety show to promote voter participation that promises show tunes and a lot of lipstick. “Divas For Democracy: United We Slay” will have Broadway stars such as Chita Rivera and Stephanie J. Block singing theater songs while their drag counterparts “match their vocal prowess with lip sync passion and style,” according to organizers. The show will stream on StageIt on Oct. 18th. There’s a minimum $5 donation and all proceeds benefit Drag Out the Vote, a national, nonpartisan voter engagement nonprofit.