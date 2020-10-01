Clash among migrants in Bosnia kills 2, injures 18

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian police say two people have been killed and 18 others injured in a clash among migrants in the northwestern part of the country. Police said Thursday that the violence took place late Wednesday in the town of Bihac. A police patrol came to the scene following a call from a Bihac resident. The injured migrants, including 10 seriously, have been transferred to a local hospital. It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the clashes, but the migrants’ long journeys and uncertain future often lead to tensions among them. Migrants have flooded into the northwestern Bosnian town because it’s located near the border with European Union member nation Croatia.