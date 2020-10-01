Despite several Wisconsin hotels closing, La Crosse area lodging is doing alright

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Though the Lumber Baron Inn temporarily closed in March, they will re-open when the pandemic ends.

The bed and breakfast owners Ken and Sandy Berg said that their supplementary retirement fund helped them survive.

"They've got to be in a world of hurt. I don't know how they could make it," Ken Berg said when talking about families who rely solely on bed and breakfast income.

A Wisconsin Hotel and Lodging Association study said nearly half of hotels, motels, and bed and breakfasts in the state could close permanently by the end of 2020.

Explore La Crosse executive director AJ Frels said lodging revenue is down 47% in the Coulee Region.

"Our lodging facilities in the La Crosse region are down over $16 million in revenue compared to last year," Frels said. "It is a hard year for lodging properties and our partners. However, we are ahead of the curve. We are doing better than we anticipated but it's still a very tough year."

He also said water recreation activities like fishing keep the area afloat.

"We're almost doing ten percent better than the other cities or markets that we compete against," Frels said.