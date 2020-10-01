Doctors ask Supreme Court to strike down Trump abortion rule

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American Medical Association is asking the Supreme Court to strike down a Trump administration rule that’s had a far-reaching impact on the nation’s family planning program. It prohibits clinics from referring women for abortions. The move Thursday by the nation’s largest doctors’ group came after two federal appeals courts split on the legality of the rule. The recent death of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has prompted speculation that a more conservative court could overturn the Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion. But the changes to Title X, as the federal family planning program is known, are already in place — and getting less attention.