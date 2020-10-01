Equity training for La Crosse schools will be funded through $26,400 in LPEF Grants

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Kindergarten through high school Teachers and their students within the School District of La Crosse, will receive racial justice training, diversity books, social justice workshops and other classroom materials. This will all be funded through $26,400 in La Crosse Public Education Foundation Grants (LPEF).

David Stoeffler, the Executive Director for La Crosse Public Education Foundation, said the timing of these grants process around January, but with current events regarding racial tension, the foundation responded quickly.

"LPEF wanted to make sure we were more responsive to what's going on nationally and locally in terms of social justice issues," Stoeffler. "Our teachers care deeply for all their students."

In addition to the grants, LPEF provides other support for La Crosse schools, including about $30,000 for Random Acts of Kindness to meet students' needs in nutrition, hygiene, clothing, and transportation.

Here is a brief summary of the 11 equity grants:

◼6,700 to support 3-day sessions for all Longfellow Middle School staff to participate in the YWCA La Crosse's Racial Justice Workshops. The interactive training, facilitated by racially diverse, skilled local facilitators, seeks to broaden intercultural and interracial awareness and improve communication among staff, students, and families. Recipient: Matt Kitzerow. The Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration underwrite this grant.



◼$5,700 to purchase materials and books, plus support professional development for teachers at ten sites (plus the virtual academy) serving 4-year-old and 5-year-old pre-kindergarten students. Children will see themselves depicted positively in literature and classroom toys, plus will have access to art supplies and bandages that match various skin tones. Children will learn what is fair and unfair at an early age, before racism, sexism, and ableism begin. Recipients: Jane Erickson and Tanya La Fleur.The Mayo Clinic Health System underwrites this grant.



◼$3,819 to support purchase of textbooks for every 7th-grade social studies teacher in the District's three middle schools, tied to a new curriculum meeting new state social studies standards. The curriculum incorporates education and understanding about diversity issues, including how to think globally and act locally. The proposal is called "Act Like a Hummingbird." It references a story about a tiny hummingbird that, despite her small size, makes a huge difference in her community by taking action and convincing other animals to join her in putting out a forest fire. Recipients: Jeanne Halderson, Christina Fenton and Scott Bagniefski. This grant is awarded in honor of Randy Nelson, who recently retired after nine years as Superintendent of Schools.



◼$3,200 to fund a series of professional-development sessions for Hamilton/SOTA I, Elementary staff. Staff will meet in small discussion groups led by local people of color who are trained to facilitate conversations about bias, history and its impacts on racial disparities, unconscious bias and present-day status of racism. Recipient: Sara Jackson.This grant is underwritten in part by the Richard Swantz Endowment Fund of the La Crosse Community Foundation, a fund which honors the late school superintendent and supports staff development.



◼$3,000 to buy updated sets of novels for small group instruction and independent reading for all three grades at Logan Middle School. New titles will allow students to see themselves represented in books regardless of their racial, ethnic, socioeconomic status, or sexual orientation/gender identity. Recipient: Kristy Holinka.



◼$1,600 to buy one multicultural book for each student at Hintgen Elementary School, allowing them to take the book home to read and keep.Recipient: Kris Markworth.

$890 to buy various books that promote diversity to be used in a program matching Logan High School students to elementary students. The high school students will serve as a guest reader in an elementary class, providing positive role models, and extending kindness along with an appreciation for reading. Recipient: Kelly Jo Kline.



◼$627 to buy books for use by Lincoln/Coulee Montessori/SOTA II staff to read as a group, giving staff a frame of reference to examine policies and practices that may marginalize and hold back children of color, particularly Black students. The book study is the first step in a long-term program that will include Racial Justice training. Recipient: Melissa Murray.



◼$324 to purchase subscriptions to a service that will deliver 2-3 diverse children's books each month for a year, along with study guides to be used by teachers in 4th and 5th grades at State Road Elementary School. Recipient: Brittney Keach.



◼$317 to buy diverse books for use by Logan High School students with reading deficiencies. Students will get to keep these books with high-interest topics and characters/situations that reflect students' various identities. Students will experience the joy of owning a book and improve their reading skills. Recipients: Hayley McMullen and Kate Keeney.



◼$250 to buy various multicultural books for use in a first-grade classroom at Hintgen Elementary School. Students of various backgrounds will feel recognized, connected and understood when they can relate to strong, positive characters in books. Recipient: Jennifer Thill.