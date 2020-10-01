Ex-congressman seeks to delay going to prison, citing COVID

NEW YORK (AP) — The first member of Congress to endorse Donald Trump for president four years ago has cited the coronavirus in asking to delay serving his 26-month prison sentence in Florida. Christopher Collins is supposed to report to a federal prison camp in Pensacola on Oct. 13 after pleading guilty last year to conspiracy to commit securities fraud and lying to law enforcement officials. Lawyers for the 70-year-old former Republican congressman asked a judge to modify his sentence or let him delay starting it until December. They said Collins’ age and health condition put him at great risk of serious or life-threatening complications if he contracts the coronavirus. A spokesperson for prosecutors declined comment.