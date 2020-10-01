Facebook, Twitter flounder in QAnon crackdown

CHICAGO (AP) — Facebook and Twitter promised to stop encouraging the growth of the baseless conspiracy theory QAnon, which fashions President Donald Trump as a secret warrior against a supposed child-trafficking ring run by celebrities and government officials. But the social media companies haven’t succeeded at even that limited goal, a review by The Associated Press found. Both are still “suggesting” QAnon material to users, a powerful way of introducing QAnon to new people. Twitter is even still running ads against QAnon material, potentially profiting from the tweets it has vowed to curb.