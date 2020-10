La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) Five different players scored to lead the Viterbo women's soccer team to a 5-0 win over Northwestern-St. Paul at the Viterbo Athletic Complex Thursday.

Abigail Mumm got the scoring started for the V-Hawks and then Alexie Stephani followed up with another goal to set the tone.

Viterbo improves to 3-0.

The Viterbo men also won 5-0 to improve to 4-1.