Guatemala vows to detain, return new migrant caravan

MORALES, Guatemala (AP) — About 2,000 Honduran migrants hoping to reach the United States have entered Guatemala on foot, but Guatemala’s president quickly vowed to detain them and return them to Honduras, saying they represented a threat to the health of Guatemalan citizens amid efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Immigration authorities say they crossed Thursday through the newly reopened frontier that had been shut by the coronavirus pandemic. Authorities had hoped to register them, but officials on hand were outnumbered, and the migrants hustled through without registering. The new group was reminiscent of a migrant caravan that formed two years ago shortly before U.S. midterm elections.