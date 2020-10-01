 Skip to Content

Hong Kong police arrest 86 for protesting on China holiday

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police have arrested at least 86 people on suspicion of unauthorized assembly on China’s National Day holiday after crowds gathered in a popular shopping district and other areas chanting pro-democracy slogans. The holiday marking the founding of the People’s Republic of China has become a day of protest in Hong Kong by those who oppose Beijing’s increasing control over the semi-autonomous city. A new national security law took effect in June and coronavirus rules prevent large protests. Police outnumbered the protesters and detained and searched people on the streets.

