Judge blocks large parts of temporary work visa ban

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily lifted a visa ban on a large number of work permits, undercutting a measure that the Trump administration says will protect American jobs in a pandemic-wracked economy. Judge Jeffrey White in Oakland, California, says President Donald Trump likely acted outside bounds of his authority. The preliminary injunction applies to hundreds of thousands of members of organizations that sued the administration — the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, National Association of Manufacturers, National Retail Federation, technology industry group TechNet and Intrax Inc., which sponsors cultural exchanges.