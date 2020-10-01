Kansas man accused of making threat over Breonna Taylor case

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A federal prosecutor’s office says a Kansas man has been indicted on charges that he made a threat over the Breonna Taylor investigation during a phone call to the Kentucky attorney general’s office. Twenty-nine-year-old Wesley Forrest Clay of Olathe, Kansas, was accused of calling a phone line in Frankfort dedicated to the Taylor investigation and making a threat. A criminal complaint in the case alleged the call was made on Sept. 23, the same day Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that a grand jury indicted a former police officer on three counts of wanton endangerment for shooting into a home next to Taylor’s.