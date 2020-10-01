Lottery winner out of luck when ticket gets lost in mail

RIDGE MANOR, Fla. (AP) — A woman who won $1,000 in a second chance lottery drawing isn’t getting her prize because the certified letter she sent to the Florida Lottery’s headquarters never arrived. Sue Burgess told WFLA that officials in Tallahassee told her “no ticket, no prize.” The second chance lottery prize gives winners a limited time to turn in a ticket. Local offices were closed in July due to the coronavirus pandemic so she mailed it. Tracking information shows it arrived at a Tallahassee post office Aug. 12, but wasn’t delivered. Officials say they’ll pay Burgess if the letter arrives with a postmark by the original deadline.