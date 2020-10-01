Madrid to obey new virus rules but will fight them in court

MADRID (AP) — Madrid will carry out a national order to restrict mobility in large Spanish cities with rapid virus spread but the regional president announced she will fight the resolution in the court because she deems it arbitrary. The center-right Madrid regional government has been for days resisting stricter measures in the capital and its suburbs for fears of damaging the economy. Regional chief Isabel Díaz Ayuso also claims Spain’s national left-wing coalition is targeting Madrid for political reasons. Nationally, only Madrid and nine of its suburban towns meet health criteria that should lead to curbs on social gatherings and shop opening hours. The new rules also restrict trips in and out of large cities with high infection rates.