Man fatally shot by police in St. Cloud identified

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man fatally shot by police in St. Cloud as a 27-year-old with no permanent address. The medical examiner says Kirby Joseph Michael Hengel died of multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating and is conducting interviews with more than two dozen people. Officers in St. Cloud were assisting St. Paul police and the federal authorities in locating Hengel who was accused of shooting at officers in St. Paul Monday evening and stealing a vehicle.