Marcus closes 17 theaters it had reopened amid coronavirus

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marcus Theatres has temporarily closed 17 of the 72 cinemas it reopened this summer, citing a decline in audience demand and the limited number of new movie releases. The coronavirus pandemic led to the closure of movie theaters across Wisconsin in mid-March. The Milwaukee-based Marcus began reopening many of its theaters in August, after test runs at a handful of theaters in June. Theaters Marcus has closed again include those in Appleton, Green Bay, Delafield and Menomonee Falls.