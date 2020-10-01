Minnesota COVID-19 cases pass 100,000; hospitalizations rise

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The state of Minnesota has seen more than 100,000 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, as the rate of hospitalizations due to the coronavirus is rising.

State health officials reported an additional 13 COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday. The state has now reported 2,049 deaths and 100,200 cases. 1,066 new cases were added in Thursday's update from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The Health Department has adopted a new method of reporting COVID-19 hospitalizations which shows a rising trend of newly admitted patients.

The data showed that at least 356 people were admitted to hospitals for COVID-19 in the seven-day period ending Sunday. That's the highest seven-day total since June 1.

At the county level, Winona County recorded ten new cases. One each was in the 5-9, 25-29, 40-44, and 45-49 age groups. Two each were in the 35-39, 60-64, and 65-69 age groups.

Fillmore County reported six new cases with Houston County having three.

County-level information can be found on the Minnesota Department of Health website.

