MSHSL Announces Winter Sports Start Dates

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - The Minnesota State High School League announced start dates for Winter Sports on Thursday.

The start dates are as follows:

November 9 Dance

November 23 Boys Hockey Adapted Floor Hockey Boys Basketball

November 30 Alpine/Nordic Skiing Wrestling Boys Swim/Dive Girls Hockey

December 7 Gymnastics Girls Basketball



Except for Adapted Floor Hockey and Boys Swim/Dive, these are all delayed starts. The longer delay in the start of girls sports is due to volleyball's late end date, which is scheduled for December 12.

All sports will have a 30% reduction in contests. Teams will be limited to two games per week, but will be allowed a third game in the final two weeks of the regular season if there is a COVID-19 related reschedule.

Per Minnesota Department of Health guidelines, there will be no spectators allowed indoors at school facilities.

The MSHSL also announced Fall sports will not play for state titles this year. The Fall Sports season will conclude with Section championships.