NFL postpones Steelers-Titans after 2 more positive tests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NFL has postponed Sunday’s Pittsburgh Steelers game at Tennessee until later in the season after one additional Titans player and one personnel member tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement Thursday comes one day after the league said it hoped to play the game on Monday or Tuesday.

The NFL said a new game date would be announced “shortly.”

With the two new cases, the Titans’ total is now 11: five players and six other organization members. That doesn’t include outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen whose positive result came back last Saturday, preventing him from traveling with Tennessee to Minnesota.