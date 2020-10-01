Outage freezes Tokyo Stock Exchange, world’s 3rd largest

TOKYO (AP) — Trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the world’s third largest by market capitalization, has been halted all day due to a technical failure. Trading was halted for the day after the outage hit early Thursday. The Tokyo Stock Exchange said it was working to restore trading by Friday and would hold a news conference later in the day. There was no indication that the outage resulted from hacking or other cybersecurity breaches. The Japan Exchange Group issued a statement saying that a hardware failure caused a malfunction in the backup device meant to kick in if there was a technical problem.