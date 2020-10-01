Philippine troops rescue man seized by suspected militants

ZAMBOANGA, Philippines (AP) — Military officials say Philippine troops have rescued a man who was held captive by suspected Abu Sayyaf militants after he managed to escape during a gunbattle. A regional military commander says troops rescued Rex Triplitt on Wednesday after his abductors fled during the clash in the hinterlands of southern Zamboanga del Norte province. Police say Triplitt is the Filipino son of an American who lived in a local farming community. He was kidnapped there on Sept. 16 while riding a motorcycle with his wife and son. The gunmen left behind his wife and son, who reported the abduction.