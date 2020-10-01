Pompeo meets with Vatican after US-China tensions spill over

ROME (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is at the Vatican to meet with top Holy See officials. The meetings with the Vatican secretary of state and foreign minister come a day after tensions over U.S. opposition to the Vatican’s China policy spilled out in public. The Vatican is entering into delicate negotiations with Beijing on extending their controversial 2018 agreement on nominating bishops for China. Pompeo has criticized the accord and suggested the Vatican undermined its moral authority in signing it. The Vatican declined his request to see Pope Francis, citing Holy See policy to not grant papal audiences during election campaigns.