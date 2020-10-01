Quite the chilly forecast

Windy, Cool & Rainy

Thursday brought plenty of showers, cool temperatures and gusty winds. We ended up only getting into the 50s for the afternoon. Most of the showers that rolled through were brief and so far today most have only picked up a couple hundredths of an inch. We can expect those showers to eventually taper off this evening.

FROST ADVISORY

If you have sensitive plants, bring them in tonight or cover them up! Temperatures are going to drop to the low to mid 30s for most, but I think some could even see upper 20s. Regardless, it is going to be a cool night for everyone. The Frost Advisory is in place from 1 AM Friday to 8 AM Friday.

Up and Down Temperatures

Highs will only reach the low 50s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Right now Friday looks mostly dry, a few showers possible Saturday and then sunshine for Sunday. Starting Monday, highs will jump back up to the 60s. This forecast is pretty dry minus a few very slight chances Saturday and then again next Wednesday.

Have a good night,

Warren