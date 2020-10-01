Rep. Oldenburg, challenger Josefine Jaynes talk rural broadband access

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Many rural communities in Wisconsin still lack access to broadband, 43% according to a 2019 state study.

In Wisconsin's 96th Assembly District, areas in Monroe, Crawford, and Vernon Counties still lack this vital resource.

Both Republican Loren Oldenburg and Democrat Josefine Jaynes addressed the importance of securing more grant funding to establish better access to internet service.

$24 million worth of grants has already been awarded to companies operating in underserved areas in Wisconsin. Three companies in the 96th district received funding for four projects; Vernon Communications Co-op, CenturyLink, and Mediacom, LLC. Those projects will install DSL or fiber broadband technology. A second round of grants is currently available.

Rep. Oldenburg, who serves on the Rural Development Committee, believes it goes farther than just establishing more broadband.

"Something we have to look at either at the state or through the federal side is what is qualified for high-speed internet? And is 25 up 3 down enough? I don't believe it is in certain situations," said Oldenberg.

On the other side of the aisle, challenger Josefine Jaynes believes that grant funding needs to be targeted toward local providers in order to establish strong and faster connections to the internet. Only one of the three companies picked for grant funding in the first round was local.

"We need to provide the funding to our local utilities and have them. They know the area the best. They know what needs to be done so treat it like rural electrification like we did in the 20s and 30s," said Jaynes.

Governor Tony Evers created a task force geared at expanding broadband services back in July. To learn more about the task force, grant opportunities, and broadband services, visit https://psc.wi.gov/Pages/Home.aspx





