Russia’s Navalny accuses Putin of being behind poisoning

BERLIN (AP) — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is recovering in Germany after being poisoned in Russia by a nerve agent, is accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of being behind the crime. Navalny’s supporters have frequently maintained that such an attack could have only been ordered at the top levels, though the Kremlin has steadfastly denied any involvement in it. In his first interview since the attack, Navalny told Germany’s Der Spiegel magazine that in his mind, “Putin was behind the attack.” He said in a brief excerpt of the interview released Thursday that “I don’t have any other versions of how the crime was committed.”