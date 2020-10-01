TCU 6-2 mark vs Texas in B12 equals wins over 4 SWC decades

TCU already has as many wins in the Big 12 against No. 9 Texas as it did over the last four decades they were in the old Southwest Conference together. The Horned Frogs are 6-2 in head-to-head matchups with the Longhorns since joining the Big 12 in 2012. TCU had only six wins in its last 39 SWC games against Texas. This is the second weekend of Big 12 play. All five games Saturday have a team that won its conference opener playing a team that lost its league opener.