Temperatures continue to fall

A cold pool air mass will take over the Great Lakes Region today and last through much of the weekend. With the Jetstream (upper air feature) near the region, it will keep the active weather pattern.

Spotty showers

Today will be another day to watch out for spotty showers to quickly sweep through. Yet, peeks of sunshine, like yesterday, will be possible as well. Accumulations will remain light with isolated thunder possible.

Cool-weather

Temperatures today will start to show the struggle to get out of the 50s. Highs today will be in the mid-50s as the Canada cool air will dominate. Winds will generally be strong to bring a slight chill. Winds gusts could exceed 30 mph this afternoon.

Overnight as winds calm and rain dissipates; there will a chance at a frosty start. Temperatures will be near freeze or below which will continue to end the growing season. A Frost Advisory is in effect for the entire region tomorrow to warn the potential frost.

Then Friday will be the coldest day with highs struggling to even touch the 50s. But, at least winds will be calm and the sunshine will be making its appearance throughout the day.

Weekend peek

Rainfall will not hold off for the weekend, but it won’t be a washout. Shower chances will come late Saturday afternoon and linger through early Sunday. There will be times of sunshine, especially Sunday. But it will be chilly, as the cold Canada air mass is stuck here through the weekend. Highs will stay in the mid-50s but expected to keep winds light.

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett