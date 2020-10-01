Texas governor restricts mail-in ballot drop-off locations

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott says the number of locations where Texas voters can drop off their mail-in ballots has been reduced to ensure poll security.

There will be no more than one drop-off location per county under Abbott’s proclamation Thursday.

Poll watchers may observe in-person ballot deliveries at each location.

Harris County, which includes Houston, had 12 drop-off locations for the county’s more than 2 million registered voters as of September.

Travis County, which includes the state capital of Austin, had four.

Texas is one of just five states not allowing widespread mail-in voting this year and Abbott has resisted calls to expand eligibility.

By ACACIA CORONADO Report for America/ Associated Press