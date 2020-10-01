Tomah, Onalaska girls golfers advance

Portage, Wis. (WXOW) The Tomah and Onalaska girls golf teams took second and third respectively at the WIAA Div. 1 Regionals at Portage Country Club Thursday.

Both teams advance to the Sectionals at Tomah next Monday.

POS TEAM SCORE 1 Waunakee 328 2 Tomah 339 3 Onalaska 347 4 Reedsburg Area 356

Onalaska's Kiya Bronston was the top local finisher, taking second with 79.

Tomah's Sophie Pokela tied for third with an 80.

Complete details from the Regionals are here:

http://www.wiaagolf.org/ScoreEntry/girlsgolf2020venuescores.php?course=Portage