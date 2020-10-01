Tomah, Onalaska girls golfers advance

Tomah, Onalaska girls golfers advanceNew
Portage, Wis. (WXOW) The Tomah and Onalaska girls golf teams took second and third respectively at the WIAA Div. 1 Regionals at Portage Country Club Thursday.
Both teams advance to the Sectionals at Tomah next Monday.
|POS
|TEAM
|SCORE
|1
|Waunakee
|328
|2
|Tomah
|339
|3
|Onalaska
|347
|4
|Reedsburg Area
|356
Onalaska's Kiya Bronston was the top local finisher, taking second with 79.
Tomah's Sophie Pokela tied for third with an 80.
Complete details from the Regionals are here:
http://www.wiaagolf.org/ScoreEntry/girlsgolf2020venuescores.php?course=Portage