Tomah, Onalaska girls golfers advance

Portage, Wis. (WXOW) The Tomah and Onalaska girls golf teams took second and third respectively at the WIAA Div. 1 Regionals at Portage Country Club Thursday.

Both teams advance to the Sectionals at Tomah next Monday.

POSTEAMSCORE
1Waunakee328
2Tomah339
3Onalaska347
4Reedsburg Area356

Onalaska's Kiya Bronston was the top local finisher, taking second with 79.

Tomah's Sophie Pokela tied for third with an 80.

Complete details from the Regionals are here:

http://www.wiaagolf.org/ScoreEntry/girlsgolf2020venuescores.php?course=Portage

