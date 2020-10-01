MSHSL settles on fall postseason and start of winter season

Brooklyn Center, Minn. (WXOW) There will be no state tournaments for Minnesota high schools this fall.

The MSHSL board voted 10-8 Thursday to have the fall sports seasons end with the section championships.

You'll recall just last week the MSHSL called an audible and allowed fall sports seasons to begin in volleyball and football.

The first competition in those sports will begin next week.

The MSHSL also gave the green light for the start of all winter sports.

Boys basketball can begin practice on November 23.

Girls basketball can start on December 7.

But there will be a 30-percent reduction in games for the winter.

A decision on a winter sports postseason will be made at a later date.

The start dates are as follows:

November 9 Dance

November 23 Boys Hockey Adapted Floor Hockey Boys Basketball

November 30 Alpine/Nordic Skiing Wrestling Boys Swim/Dive Girls Hockey

December 7 Gymnastics Girls Basketball



Except for Adapted Floor Hockey and Boys Swim/Dive, these are all delayed starts. The longer delay in the start of girls sports is due to volleyball's late end date, which is scheduled for December 12.