Tokyo trading stops over system failure, China on holiday

TOKYO (AP) — Trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange has halted due to a technical problem while most other major Asian markets were closed for national holidays. Benchmarks in Australia, India, Thailand and Singapore rose. The Japanese government spokesman said the trading disruption was under investigation and the bourse said it was working to restore operations by Friday. Stocks rallied on Wall Street. Prospects for additional support from Congress for the economy helped drive the day’s trading. Investors’ attention is turning to the U.S. government’s jobs report on Friday. Economists expect to see hiring slowed to 850,000 from 1.4 million in August.