Vatican releases financial, budget data amid scandal

ROME (AP) — The Vatican has released a detailed budget, balance sheet and earning statement for the first time as it seeks to reassure Catholics amid a financial corruption scandal. The information released Thursday showed the Vatican narrowed its deficit to 11 million euros last year from 75 million euros in 2018, despite a continued fall in donations. The report provided the first-known public information about the Vatican Curia’s net equity, estimated at $1.6 billion. That figure blooms to as much as $4.7 billion euros including the Vatican Museums, the Vatican bank and other funding. The data came out in the midst of a Vatican scandal that has already cost a half-dozen Holy See employees their jobs.