Virtual 5k to raise funds for local youth

La Crosse, WIS (WXOW) - An upcoming 5k run/walk could help you watch the COVID 15, while also raising money to help out youth in the La Crosse community. It's the very first time the Good Fight Community Center will host the fall run, and they are doing so virtually. The Festival of Colors Virtual 5k Run/Walk takes place October 17th, and registration is now open.

It costs $27.50 to participate, and you can do so individually or with a group of 4-6 people. You can walk or run the 5k from anywhere, and at any time on October 17th.

The Good Fight is aiming to raise $10,000. The money will help the center continue providing opportunities to help support youth academics, as well as physical and mental wellness. Individuals are encouraged to raise $50, groups $200. There are also prizes for reaching fundraising goals.

Click here to register visit thegoodfight.club