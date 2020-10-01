Wisconsin Update: 21 deaths in state

MADISON (WKOW/WXOW) -- Wisconsin recorded 21 deaths to COVID-19 in the past day and 109 more people were admitted to hospitals, according to new numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The Department of Health Services has updated its dashboard to show the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The 21 deaths has raised the total at 1,348 people (1.1 percent of positive cases).

The state reported 11,474 new negative test results.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 101,669 or 81.2 percent, are considered recovered.

Wisconsin hospitals currently are using 81.8 percent of their hospital beds overall, and 80.6 of their ICU beds. There currently are 683 COVID-19 patients with 198 of them in ICU.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 29 people are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 17 of the 29 are in intensive care.

In total, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in its Thursday update that La Crosse County had 75 new cases of the virus.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from Wednesday's DHS update:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Buffalo 147 (+4) 2 Crawford 184 (+5) 0 Grant 1,111 (+52) 19 Jackson 164 (+8) 1 La Crosse 3,205 (+75) 4 Monroe 595 (+28) 3 Trempealeau 686 (+16) 2 Vernon 257 (+10) 1 Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

