Wisconsin-Minnesota passenger rail project receives federal grant

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - An additional daily round-trip route will be added to the Twin Cities, La Crosse, Milwaukee, Chicago, and the points in between after the joint Wisconsin-Minnesota Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago (TCMC) Passenger Rail Project was selected to receive a $31.8 million rail grant.

It provides expanded service along the existing long-distance Amtrak route which runs between some of the Midwest's major economic hubs. It supports expanded tourism efforts and efficient travel for students and businesses especially.

Increasing from one-round trip daily to two expands the existing rail service allowing for shorter travel time and greater reliability for regional trips. It is essentially doubling its schedule options. It also has the opportunity to create new jobs and generate economic growth.

"The project would support the station communities' abilities to attract and retain jobs and businesses in their communities through the improved connectivity to the economic epicenters of the region, Twin Cities, Milwaukee, and Chicago," said Arun Rao, Passenger Rail Manager-Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

For La Crosse, plans call for morning and afternoon departures to Chicago and afternoon and evening departures to St. Paul.

Not only will it allow people the opportunity for a more safe and reliable transportation method, but the expanded service creates construction jobs created in La Crosse and other stop-point cities to make this project a reality.

The final design for infrastructure and improvements is set for completion in 2021 with construction to follow.

The new service is projected to begin in 2024.