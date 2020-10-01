Yorkie’s death at airport facility fuels legal fight

NEW YORK (AP) — The death of a Yorkshire terrier from Russia is fueling a messy legal battle over importing purebred canines. The dog died in September at a private facility at New York’s Kennedy Airport used to hold animals that don’t clear customs. The Yorkie was among 11 dogs flown into the country from Moscow via courier on Sept. 8. They were quarantined after federal officials alleged they hadn’t been vaccinated for rabies. Plaintiffs claiming to be the dogs’ rightful owners are suing to get them released.