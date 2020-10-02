2020 election spending poised to reach nearly $11 billion

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new reports says candidates running for federal office and political action committees will spend nearly $11 billion dollars during the 2020 election cycle, a jaw-dropping sum that will far surpass what campaigns have spent in the past. The reporrt was released this week by the Center for Responsive Politics, a nonpartisan Washington-based group that tracks the money coursing through the U.S. political system. The amount that is projected to be spent by presidential, Senate and House candidates is more than 50 percent greater than what was spent during in 2016. The group’s analysis also finds that total spending will surpass that of 2012, the most expensive election to date when adjusted for inflation.