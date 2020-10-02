Amnesty: Hundreds detained as Egyptian police quash protests

CAIRO (AP) — A global watchdog and human rights lawyers say that Egyptian authorities have arrested hundreds of people in their effort to clamp down on a spate of small but exceptionally rare protests across the country. London-based rights group Amnesty International said in a report Friday that police forcibly dispersed the limited demonstrations over economic grievances that erupted across several rural villages over the past weeks, firing tear gas and birdshot. Hundreds have landed in jail on vague terrorism-linked charges. In an unusual show of defiance, Egyptians participated in scattered street demonstrations on the anniversary of short-lived protests against the authoritarian rule of President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi that flared last year.