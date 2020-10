VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Aquinas Blugolds offense got off to a fast start and never looked back, putting up 48 points in a blowout win over Viroqua.

It was a huge night for William Cambio, rushing for 127 yards on 9 carries for 2 touchdowns. Cambio also had a 86 yard kickoff returned for a touchdown.

Aquinas recovered 2 fumbles.

The Blugolds are 1-0 on the season. Viroqua falls to 0-2.