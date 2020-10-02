BREAKING NEWS: President Trump now at hospital

(AP) - President Donald Trump has arrived at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and released a video saying that he thinks he's "doing very well."

Marine One landed near the military hospital on Friday evening, and Trump was driven to the large complex. White House officials say that the visit is precautionary and that Trump will work from the hospital's presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to continue his official duties.

When he walked out of the White House, he was wearing a mask and gave a thumbs-up to reporters. He also released a video on Twitter, saying, "I think I'm doing very well, but we're going to make sure that things work out."

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that Trump "remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day."

Shortly before he departed for the hospital, his personal physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said in a memo issued by the White House that he had received an experimental antibody cocktail.

