California voters weigh in again on care at dialysis clinics

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California voters will again weigh in on the quality of care dialysis clinics provide to about 80,000 people in the state with kidney failure. Proposition 23 would require a doctor or highly trained nurse at each of the state’s 600 dialysis clinics whenever patients are being treated to improve patient care. Opponents say that under that mandate, between two and three doctors would be required at each facility because most clinics are open at least 16 hours a day. They say that would create a financial burden that could lead to the closure of dozens of clinics.