COVID-19 giving snowbirds pause

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Jeanette Suchla teaches a cardio drumming class at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, which recently started back up after a hiatus due to COVID-19. Every winter, she lets someone take over for the season as she heads down south to the warm Florida weather.

"Normally, we would leave mid-October, drive down, and then we'd fly back at Christmas for two or three weeks, and then go back, stay until mid-April and drive back," Suchla said.

But this year, COVID-19 is delaying her winter plans.

"We decided we didn't really want to be on a plane wearing masks for many hours, so our plan this year is to have an early Christmas, probably sometime before Christmas Day, and then we'll drive down, and stay until mid-April," Suchla said.

For Jeanette, that means more time spent coaching her class.

"Now that we're gonna be here longer, it gives me the opportunity to enjoy it that much more," Suchla said.

On the flip side, Sheron Ramaley, one of Suchla's students, says she's sticking to her original plans to head south, despite underlying health conditions.

"We usually go to Arizona, then Texas, we have relatives there," Ramaley said. "I have an autoimmune disease, and my husband has a heart disease, so we're plowing through it."

Both women say the conclusion to change or stick to their plans was difficult, but the most important factor in their choices was not COVID-19, but instead, family.

"To me, being with our family is very important, and I want to make sure I spend that time with them before we leave," Suchla said.

"As you get older, you take chances anyway," Ramaley said. "So we're going to take a chance, we're going to take all the cautions that you can, and just pray."

The L.E. Phillips Senior Center's director says there are typically hundreds of members that leave Wisconsin at some point during the winter, but this year, most are planning to wait an extra couple of months to see how the virus plays out.